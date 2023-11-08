Freezing rain expected in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill late Wednesday

Residents and commuters in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill should prepare for freezing rain and potentially icy surfaces later on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the area as the result of a low pressure system moving into the region.

Freezing rain may begin later in the afternoon, it says, and icy conditions are possible, "especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses as well as untreated roadways."

High ground over the Oak Ridges Moraine is most likely to see freezing rain, with Environment Canada saying it should be "mostly limited to" that area.

Freezing rain should transition to rain later in the evening, according to the statement.