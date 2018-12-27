Freezing rain headed to parts of GTA: Environment Canada

A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday night for Brampton and parts of northern Toronto, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency warns in a special weather statement that travel may be impacted by the weather and that it may become hazardous this evening.

It says that a low pressure system will head to the region and as temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark, ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to hit some inland areas.

Environment Canada says the precipitation​ will turn to rain throughout the region by midnight as the temperature is expected to rise above the freezing mark.