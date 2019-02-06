Skip to Main Content
Threat of freezing rain closes some GTA schools, cancels bus service
The potential for freezing rain on Wednesday morning prompted several schools board in Toronto and surrounding regions to cancel classes and buses.

Freezing rain warnings and advisories in affect across southern Ontario

Freezing rain could make for dangerous conditions on roads throughout the GTA on Wednesday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

No buses will run in any zones of both the Toronto public and Catholic boards, though schools are still open. 

Meanwhile, the Peel and Halton district school boards have cancelled all bus transportation and closed all of their facilities for the day. 

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings and advisories for large swaths of southern Ontario, including for much of the GTA. 

More to come.

