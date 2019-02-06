Threat of freezing rain closes some GTA schools, cancels bus service

The potential for freezing rain on Wednesday morning prompted several schools board in Toronto and surrounding regions to cancel classes and buses.

No buses will run in any zones of both the Toronto public and Catholic boards, though schools are still open.

Meanwhile, the Peel and Halton district school boards have cancelled all bus transportation and closed all of their facilities for the day.

Dance your way back into bed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peelfam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peelfam</a> <a href="https://t.co/6v71T0owg7">pic.twitter.com/6v71T0owg7</a> —@PeelSchools

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings and advisories for large swaths of southern Ontario, including for much of the GTA.

More to come.