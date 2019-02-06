Freezing rain, ice pellets will keep falling into the evening, Environment Canada warns

A freezing rain warning remains in place on Wednesday afternoon and could lead to a slippery and dangerous afternoon commute.

Environment Canada says the mix of freezing rain and ice pellets is expected to last into the evening, with winds of 20 km/h making it feel close to –10. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be –3 C.

The conditions are so bad that Canada Post has suspended mail delivery, warning it's unsafe for its postal workers across the GTA.

Earlier, several GTA school boards and post-secondary institutions opted to cancel classes. School buses were also cancelled.

Freezing rain hits the GTA

Commuters also struggled.

Police reported a number of collisions on roads and highways and warned drivers to leave extra time and drive slowly. The afternoon commute will likely be just as tricky as the morning rush hour, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

"You can go from wet conditions to icy conditions to slush and freezing pellets all in one drive," Schmidt said.

Salting operations on main roads have commenced at approx 6:40am and will continue throughout the day. Multiple rounds of salt will be required in response to this event. Please keep a safe distance behind the trucks.

He added that provincial police attended about a dozen different collisions on highways around Toronto throughout the morning, including a number of transport trucks that jack-knifed on icy roadways.

Check your flights before heading out, airports warn

Officials at Toronto Pearson and Billy Bishop airports advised travellers to check their flight status online before heading out, as the inclement weather could affect both departures and arrivals.

"Delays and cancellations are expected due to freezing precipitation throughout the day," staff at Pearson said in a tweet.

Delays & cancellations may occur today given freezing rain extending from Chicago through Ontario and into Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work with airlines to get you on your way. Please check your flight status:

The bad weather started in the early hours, prompting Environment Canada to issue freezing rain warnings and advisories for large swaths of southern Ontario, including for much of the GTA.

West of Toronto, "freezing rain could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle this evening," the national weather agency said in a statement. Halton region and much of the westerly areas of the Golden Horseshoe could see between five and 10 centimetres of ice accumulation.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Ice build-up on trees could cause limbs to snap off, as well as potentially cause utility outages, Environment Canada adds.