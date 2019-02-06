Freezing rain closes some GTA schools, cancels bus service

The threat of freezing rain on Wednesday morning prompted several school boards in Toronto and surrounding regions to cancel classes and buses.

No buses will run in any zones of both the Toronto public and Catholic boards, though schools are still open. The same goes for York region.

Meanwhile, all schools are closed and all bus service is cancelled in the Peel public and Dufferin-Peel Catholic boards, as well for both boards in Halton region.

Dance your way back into bed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peelfam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peelfam</a> <a href="https://t.co/6v71T0owg7">pic.twitter.com/6v71T0owg7</a> —@PeelSchools

Students at the University of Toronto Mississauga should note that the campus is closed for the day.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings and advisories for large swaths of southern Ontario, including for much of the GTA.

West of Toronto, "freezing rain could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle this evening," the national weather agency said in a statement. Halton region and much of the westerly areas of the Golden Horseshoe could see between five and 10 centimetres of ice accumulation.

Freezing rain hits the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/PqIhTgpk8e">https://t.co/PqIhTgpk8e</a> —@OPP_HSD

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Ice build-up on trees could cause limbs to snap off, as well as potentially cause utility outages, Environment Canada adds.

Salting operations on main roads have commenced at approx 6:40am and will continue throughout the day. Multiple rounds of salt will be required in response to this event. Please keep a safe distance behind the trucks. —@TO_WinterOps

In Toronto and north of the city, "ice pellet accumulations of two to four centimetres are expected before the precipitation changes to freezing drizzle late this afternoon or this evening."

The conditions forced the TTC to make some changes. Streetcars will be replaced by buses on the 506 Carlton and 512 St Clair routes.