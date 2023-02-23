Freezing drizzle, icy conditions expected today after winter storm blasts GTA

Periods of freezing drizzle and very slippery conditions are expected in the GTA Thursday, Environment Canada says, after a storm brought a blast of wintry weather to the region.

The federal weather agency said the freezing drizzle is likely to continue through the morning and into the afternoon, making for potentially dangerous conditions on roads and walkways.

"Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada said in an advisory posted online.

The forecast has led many GTA schools boards to cancel bus service for the day, with at least one also opting to close schools and administrative centres:

Toronto public and Catholic boards : Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

: Buses are cancelled but schools are open. Peel public and Dufferin-Peel Catholic boards : Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

: Buses are cancelled but schools are open. York Region public and Catholic boards : Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

: Buses are cancelled but schools are open. Durham public and Catholic boards : Buses are cancelled but schools are open.

: Buses are cancelled but schools are open. Halton public and Halton Catholic boards: Buses are cancelled and all schools are closed.

The snow brought by a weather system that moved into the GTA from the northern plains of the United States on Wednesday tapered off during the early morning hours. About 15 to 20 cm of snow fall was forecasted for the region.

The storm affected travel plans and prompted messages from police and local officials to stay off the roads if possible.

GO Transit said it will implement significant service changes today. GO is urging customers to check this page for updates.

Meanwhile, Pearson airport cautioned that "lingering effects" from the storm could impact flights today. Passengers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.