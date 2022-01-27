Truckers' convoy needs to lose extreme rhetoric, says private trucking head as protest reaches Toronto

As a self-declared "Freedom Convoy" of truckers opposed to a federal vaccine mandate makes its way through the Toronto area en route to Parliament, the president of one trucking organization says the convoy's original message has been hijacked by far-right or extreme rhetoric.

"We're seeing signs calling our government communists and Nazis and comparing [the mandate] to the Holocaust. And if you're comparing this to the Holocaust, you need to educate yourself," Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

What seemingly began with a group of truckers has since amassed the support of groups broadly opposed to public health measures in general, with some even calling for a Canadian version of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Last Saturday, the U.S. barred unvaccinated Canadian drivers from entering the country, mirroring Canada's border restrictions for American truckers.

On Tuesday, the Canadian government doubled down on its mandate, saying truckers and the wider industry have had months to prepare for the new rule. Travellers have been subject to such a rule since the fall.

Millian says his organization is against vaccine mandates for truckers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, but not for the reasons many in the convoy might be.

"Truck drivers are isolated in their jobs, haven't been associated to spread and we can't afford to damage our supply chain any more than it is," he said. "But this convoy seems to have morphed into a kind of protest against all vaccine and COVID-related shutdowns."

He believes there are many who are part of the convoy just trying to exercise their right to peaceful protest, but added that unless the messaging around it changes, it's unlikely to win the support of the broader public.

What some truckers are saying

Speaking to CBC News as they rolled eastward through Vaughan, however, some truckers said they believed the convoy was exactly what was needed at as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the two-year mark.

"It's overwhelming. The country needs this. It's about time," said DeAndre Mahadeo. "This is what brings the country together."

Mahadeo said he's been emotional watching videos of the convoy setting out from Vancouver, saying the pandemic has taken its toll on drivers.

Doug Wagg of Hillbilly Haulage had a similar sentiment.

"By God, it's bringing a lot of people together," he said. "Now we're really feeling some appreciation in what we do. It's not an easy life, let me tell you that."

Of the vaccine mandate, he said, "I think it's totally wrong."

"We got our vaccines when we were kids, 'he said. "It was a one-time deal... We have an immune system for a reason."

As for Mahadeo, he said his truck is stocked with food and water and that he plans to stick with the convoy until it reaches Ottawa on Saturday.

"We need this," he said. "I know it's a pandemic but everyone needs someone to hug and hold onto and talk to. It's hard on everyone mentally and it's time for something to change."

'If we have to hire more drivers, fine'

Other truckers, like Andrew Marr in London, Ont., are less sympathetic to those views. Marr has had all three COVID-19 jabs, and sees the mandate as "fair."

"They've known for almost two years that we were going to have to go through this sometime or another," he told CBC London.

Marr said he considers the battle against COVID-19 to be a collective effort.

"If drivers have that much pride and want to sit home, then so be it … We'll get the job done. If we have to hire more drivers, fine," he said.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations have said up to 26,000 of the 160,000 drivers who make regular trips across the border are likely to be affected by the mandate — roughly 16 per cent.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has said it strongly disapproves of the demonstration.