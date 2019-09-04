Free Wi-Fi coming to GO buses, trains next year
Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced Wednesday that the Ontario government will spend $65 million on a five-year, wireless internet contract for GO trains and buses.
Roll-out is set for spring, with the government aiming to have all GO vehicles online by end of 2020
Travellers on GO trains and buses will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board starting next year.
Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced today the government will spend $65 million on a five-year, wireless internet contract.
Toronto-area transportation agency Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to outfit all 1,475 GO buses and trains.
The roll-out is set for the spring, with the government aiming to have all GO vehicles online by the end of 2020.
GO Transit Wi-Fi is also set to include a portal with free entertainment content.
Surma says being connected will make for a more convenient and modern way to travel.
