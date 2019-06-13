Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with death at Fred Victor building

Police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of another man in the east end last week.

Police were called to a building in the Jarvis Street and Queen Street East area around 9:45 a.m. on June 6.

The man was found at a location run by Fred Victor, a charitable organization that manages several centres in Toronto to help people who are homeless or low-income.

The location on Queen Street East near Jarvis Street contains housing, mental health services and a supervised consumption site.

When they arrived that morning, officers and paramedics found a man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially deemed the death "suspicious."

Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, was found unconscious and not breathing at a Fred Victor building last week. A 55-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death. (Toronto Police Service)

Over the weekend, police said an autopsy revealed that the man was in fact the victim of a homicide. Police identified the victim as Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, of Toronto. Ali's death marks the city's 26th homicide of 2019.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 55-year-old man in the George Street and Gerrard Street East area. He is charged with first-degree murder and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.