Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with death at Fred Victor building
Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, was found unconscious and not breathing around 9:45 a.m. on June 6
Police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of another man in the east end last week.
Police were called to a building in the Jarvis Street and Queen Street East area around 9:45 a.m. on June 6.
The man was found at a location run by Fred Victor, a charitable organization that manages several centres in Toronto to help people who are homeless or low-income.
The location on Queen Street East near Jarvis Street contains housing, mental health services and a supervised consumption site.
When they arrived that morning, officers and paramedics found a man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initially deemed the death "suspicious."
Over the weekend, police said an autopsy revealed that the man was in fact the victim of a homicide. Police identified the victim as Hassan Gutale Ali, 52, of Toronto. Ali's death marks the city's 26th homicide of 2019.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 55-year-old man in the George Street and Gerrard Street East area. He is charged with first-degree murder and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.