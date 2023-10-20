Man, 100, who built long-term care homes in Ontario, feted at birthday party in Scarborough

A Scarborough retirement home hosted a birthday party on Thursday for a 100-year-old man who at one time built, managed and operated a number of long-term care homes in southern Ontario.

Fred Lafontaine, considered a leader in Ontario's long-term care and retirement home business, turned 100 on Oct. 6.

The Scarborough Retirement Residence, located on Markham Road near Kingston Road, also celebrated Lafontaine's "lifetime of service." The birthday party drew family members, friends, retirement home residents and Raymond Cho, Ontario's minister for seniors and accessibility.

Currently, Lafontaine serves as the home's chief elder officer. He retired at 78.

"I thank God every day for good health," Lafontaine told CBC Toronto on Thursday. "Good health is being able to function, understand what is going on, and contribute something."

He added: "Actually, the secret to stay young is to keep busy, keep your mind occupied, keep your body moving."

Lafontaine said he is often asked for his secret to longevity.

"I think if you want longevity, you get parents with good genes. Big help," he said. "I really qualify now as an antique."

In a news release, the home said Lafontaine opened his first retirement home in 1959. He paid $10,000 for an old resort and opened Rosebank Nursing Home near Pickering, Ont. It was considered one of Ontario's original family-run senior care homes.

The residence said Lafontaine cooked, his wife Marie-Paule ran the administration, and they lived with their children in the attic.

"Back then, there was no government funding for long-term care, no regulation, no co-ordination for seniors being discharged from hospitals, and few choices. Those who did offer senior care in the community did so in multi-bed wards. The Lafontaines were the first in Ontario to offer residents private rooms, for $5 a day," the residence said.

According to the home, the company grew into Community Lifecare Inc., which built, managed and operated more than 30 long-term care and retirement homes from Ottawa to Chatham.

'I always wanted to do something special'

Lafontaine said he liked caring for people. He said he loves hearing stories from people who came to Canada with nothing and built their lives here.

"I always wanted to do something special," he said. "I wanted to be a big builder or nothing at all. When I first got the idea of doing a nursing home, I saw there was such a need that it was impossible to walk away from."

Marie-Josee Lafontaine, Fred's daughter and the home's owner and operator, said he continues to stay involved with the business he spent the better part of his life building.

"He's very disciplined. I mean, he really, really does watch what he eats, and he's mindful that he has to do exercise, and so he walks, and when he gets up in the morning, he's lifting weights. He's very self-directed that way."

The Scarborough Retirement Residence is the last one still in the family. Marie-Josee said Fred drops by a couple of times a month to oversee programs with residents, many of whom are decades younger than him.

"He dispenses advice to them. He actually gives them advice on how to live to be 100."

At the party, Cho said LaFontaine has made a difference with his life and he deserves to be celebrated.

"This is a one-of-a-kind birthday party," he said. "We all can learn so much from our seniors."

In the release, Cho said: "Fred is a true pioneer of seniors' care in Ontario. Fred knows that our seniors deserve all the dignity and respect we can give them."