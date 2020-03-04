WW II vet Fred Arsenault wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. Canadians are making it happen

When Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault requested 100 cards for his 100th birthday, one gift he wasn't expecting was the opportunity to hold a gun very much like the one he carried in combat all those decades ago.

After Arsenault told his story to CBC Toronto early last month, among those who took note was the Princess Louise Fusiliers, a reserve light infantry regiment of the Canadian Forces based in Halifax. They made arrangements to hand deliver a birthday card in Toronto.

But when unit commander Lt. Col. Barry Pitcher arrived with the card at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre where Arsenault now lives, he was also carrying a Bren gun.

"The moment was amazing. Fred cried when he saw the gun and kissed it gently. When asked if he remembered it, he stated, 'I sure do,'" Pitcher wrote in an email. "This machine gun … he has not touched since the end of the war."

The regiment found out while speaking to the family that Arsenault carried a Bren gun during his time in Europe between 1940 and 1945, a tour of duty that included the Italian campaign and the liberation of the Netherlands. A petty officer with the regiment, who is also a military collector, happened to have one and lent it to Pitcher to take to Toronto.

Ron Arsenault, Fred's son, arranged for Pitcher and professional photographer Trevor Godhino to meet his dad and do a special black-and-white portrait of Arsenault with the gun.

"Fred, originally from P.E.I. and having served in the Cape Breton Highlanders during World War Two, certainly has a special connection to the Maritimes," Pitcher wrote.

Birthday cards pouring in, son says

Meanwhile, Ron Arsenault says, the birthday cards have been pouring in.

In some cases, postal workers are going above and beyond to ensure the veteran gets his cards on time.

Peter Welter, who works for Canada Post as a manual sorter on the night shift, says he's come across two cards for Fred that were not mailed correctly.

"I found Fred's birthday cards without an envelope so I approached my supervisor and we repackaged them, put the appropriate postage on it and sent them back on its way to Fred," he said.

Welter says everyone he works with wants to know if Fred ends up getting the 100 cards he deserves.

"While I'm not a betting man, I've mumbled a quiet prayer and have my fingers crossed that Mr. Arsenault received a lot more than just a hundred cards," said Welter.

One of the many handmade cards Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault has received from Canadians. (Submitted by Leslie Zhao)

It isn't only postal workers who are trying to help grant the special birthday wish. Children are also doing their part to show Arsenault their appreciation for his service.

"My daughter and her friends were inspired by your article and made birthday cards for Mr. Arsenault," Kelly Ainsworth wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"My daughter's great grandfather was a bombardier in the Avro Lancaster in WW II so she's always keen to learn about other war heroes," the email said.

Children hold up cards written for Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault ahead of his 100th birthday on March 6. (Submitted by Kelly Ainsworth)

Meanwhile, Leslie Zhao said her daughter Michaela Han, a Grade 9 student in Surrey, B.C., was very excited when she heard the news about Arsenault's request for birthday cards.



"She was thrilled and watercolour painted the card with her beautiful handwriting of wishes the same night," Zhao wrote.

Ron Arsenault says the cards are being tallied ahead of a birthday celebration, which will be held at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.

He said the next photograph of his dad will show him holding a large card revealing the number of birthday cards he receives.