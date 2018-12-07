'You help somebody, the universe will help you,' Neon Dreams singer says
Lead vocalist Frank Kadillac performed on Metro Morning's Sounds of the Season broadcast
Appearing at CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season wasn't just about the performance for Frank Kadillac, lead singer of Neon Dreams, but also to remind people about how important it is to give back.
"Karma is very real, you help somebody, the universe will help you."
Kadillac took the stage at the Glenn Gould Studio during Metro Morning's broadcast at CBC Toronto's annual open house Sounds of the Season on Friday. He performed with his band Neon Dreams and also artist Ria Mae.
The singer opened up about how his family had little money growing up during an interview with host Matt Galloway on CBC's Metro Morning.
"It's hard. When you are a kid, you don't know that your parents are going through stuff it seems normal and you don't know about anybody else's life but your own," said Kadillac.
"I wanted to give back to communities when I got older," he added.
