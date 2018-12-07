'You help somebody, the universe will help you,' Neon Dreams singer says

Appearing at CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season wasn't just about the performance for Frank Kadillac, lead singer of Neon Dreams, but also to remind people about how important it is to give back.

"Karma is very real, you help somebody, the universe will help you."

Frank Kadillac, left, and Ria Mae, right, perform their song 'Hold Me' at Sounds of the Season during CBC Metro Morning's broadcast on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Kadillac took the stage at the Glenn Gould Studio during Metro Morning's broadcast at CBC Toronto's annual open house Sounds of the Season on Friday. He performed with his band Neon Dreams and also artist Ria Mae.

Andre Morris on the drums, left, and Frank Kadillac on vocals, right, perform at Sounds of the Season during Metro Morning's broadcast on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The singer opened up about how his family had little money growing up during an interview with host Matt Galloway on CBC's Metro Morning.

"It's hard. When you are a kid, you don't know that your parents are going through stuff it seems normal and you don't know about anybody else's life but your own," said Kadillac​.

"I wanted to give back to communities when I got older," he added.

Frank Kadillac of Neon Dreams opens up about his childhood on Metro Morning during Sounds of the Season. 1:25

