Do you get as excited about breakfast as this fox does?

They say breakfast should be your biggest meal of the day, and one of the city's foxes seems to heartily agree.

Lior Etziony took a video of the animal near St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street bright and early Tuesday morning as it got ready to dine on a very large rabbit that was already dead.

After creeping closer and closer to its meal, the fox was seen taking the rabbit in its mouth and trotting over to the busy intersection.

The fox then politely waited to cross at the crosswalk, unfazed by the pedestrians who were equally unfazed by the sight of a wild animal in the city. Canada, eh?

The fox seemed more than ready to settle the bill as it then trotted through the Loblaws parking lot toward the store's "checkouts open" sign.