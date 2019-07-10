A fourth man has been arrested and charged in connection with the armed kidnapping of Toronto-area student Wanzhen Lu.

York Regional Police said Wednesday they had arrested a 31-year-old Keswick, Ont., man on Tuesday. He faces charges including kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Lu, 22, was abducted on the evening of March 23 from the garage of a condominium building in Markham, Ont.

At around 6 p.m., three men with hoods pulled tightly around their faces jumped out of a black Dodge Caravan and forced Lu inside.

One was armed with a Taser and, during a struggle, shocked Lu a number of times, according to police.

Police characterized it as a "very violent attack."

Lu was found three days later on a rural road in Gravenhurst, Ont., about 200 kilometres northeast of Markham. He knocked on the door of a house in the quiet cottage town and asked for help.

The homeowner called 911 and officers with the Ontario Provincial Police arrived and identified Lu.

Police later revealed that a demand for ransom was made in the case. Investigators wouldn't confirm any details of how or when the demand was received, or the amount sought.

In June, Nathan Plater, 22, pleaded guilty to kidnapping for ransom in the case. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Two other men, Abdullahi Adan and Hashim Abdullahi are charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault. They are next scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Another suspect remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He is Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto. Police are urging him to contact a lawyer and surrender.

On Wednesday, police said Kyle Main, 31, of Keswick, is charged with:

Kidnapping.

Forcible confinement.

Assault with a weapon,

Assault.

Possession of a weapon.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

2 counts of breach of probation order.

Failure to comply with a recognizance.

He appeared in a Newmarket court for a bail hearing on Wednesday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for July 18, police said in a statement.