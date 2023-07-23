4th suspect in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing arrested in B.C.

Toronto police say a fourth suspect in a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto in March has been arrested in B.C.

The man, 28, of Toronto, was arrested with the help of Surrey, B.C. RCMP on Monday and charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto. Munro is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year.

The accused has been transported back to Toronto and attended a bail hearing on Saturday. Police said he has been remanded into custody.

Munro was stabbed in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East on March 6. Police had been called to the scene at about 12:50 a.m.

According to police, a fight took place between Munro and a group of four men. The fight escalated and Munro was stabbed. The men fled the area and Munro was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital later.

Three other men were arrested in March and have been charged with second degree murder in the case.

At the time, police said the stabbing didn't appear to be random and there was a possibility that the men were acquaintances of each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.