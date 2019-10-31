4 people wounded in shooting in northwest Toronto, police say

Four people were wounded in a shooting in northwest Toronto on Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

Injuries range from serious to critical, Toronto paramedics say.

All four were conscious and breathing when they were transported to trauma centres. Three were transported by emergency run.

The shooting occurred in the area of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive, near Black Creek Drive. Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at 7:33 p.m.

Officers on the scene are trying to find out if there are other victims.

Police have not released any information on suspects and are urging anyone with information to call them.