Security guards to be honoured for 'courage' during Yorkdale mall shooting

Four security guards are being honoured Sunday for acting quickly in the face of danger to apprehend a suspect in a shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre last summer.

The Toronto Police Service Board and Toronto Police Service are giving community member awards to Nigel Penny, Shane Palmer, Luca Aiello and Jordell Wolseley. The four are to receive the awards at a presentation at police headquarters.

"For their teamwork and courage, the unarmed guards ran towards the gunfire as everyone else was fleeing from it," the board and police service said in their presentation notes.

The awards recognize "unselfish assistance" given by members of the community to the police. The four are among 39 people who will receive community member awards on Sunday.

On August 30, 2018, a Toronto police officer on paid duty at the upscale mall noticed shoppers panicking, running out of the large building and shouting about gunfire inside the sprawling mall.

That officer informed a dispatcher about the shooting.

Guards had suspect in custody in minutes

"Hundreds of shoppers were fleeing out of the mall and the scene was one of panic, hysteria and chaos," the board said.

"Not being familiar with the internal layout of the mall, the officer requested assistance of security guards. Within a few minutes security guards had a male in their custody."

Additional Toronto police officers arrived and the four guards helped the officers to search and clear stores to make sure employees and shoppers were safe.

No one was injured in the incident.

At the time, police said they believed that two groups of males had an altercation and that two shots were fired. A man was arrested outside of Trenton, Ont. and charged within a week of the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, police taped off an entrance to Nordstrom. The security guards helped police to search and clear stores following the gunfire. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)



