4 people stabbed in fight near Dundas and Sherbourne: Toronto Police

Toronto Police say four people were stabbed and brought to hospital after a fight downtown early Saturday.

Police were called to Dundas Street E. and Sherbourne Street just after 2 a.m.

There were reports of "a lot of people fighting and screaming," said Const. Laura Brabant.

Four people had stab wounds, two with serious injuries, said Brabant.

The victims were brought to hospital but are not in danger of dying, said Brabant.

Police are investigating, but say there are no outstanding suspects.