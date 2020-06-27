Skip to Main Content
4 people stabbed in fight near Dundas and Sherbourne: Toronto Police
Toronto police were called to Dundas Street E. and Sherbourne Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of "a lot of people fighting and screaming," police said.

Toronto Police say four people were stabbed and brought to hospital after a fight downtown early Saturday.

There were reports of "a lot of people fighting and screaming," said Const. Laura Brabant.

Four people had stab wounds, two with serious injuries, said Brabant.

The victims were brought to hospital but are not in danger of dying, said Brabant.

Police are investigating, but say there are no outstanding suspects.

