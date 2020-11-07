Two minors in critical and life-threatening condition after Toronto shooting

Four youth have been injured, including two minors who are in life-threatening and critical condition in a Saturday afternoon shooting in North York, Toronto police and paramedics say.

A 12-year-old is in critical condition and a 17-year-old is in life threatening condition, said Interim Police Chief James Ramer at a news conference late Saturday afternoon.

The 12-year-old was at the "wrong place at the wrong time" and the incident has "all the hallmarks of a gang-related shooting", said Ramer.

The other two youth who were shot are in stable condition, he said.

Police responded to calls about several gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, around 2:20 p.m.

Const. Ed Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC News earlier in the afternoon that all four teens suffered gunshot wounds. Officers remain at two locations in the area.

Both minors were transported to a trauma centre, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander of the Toronto Paramedic Services.

The other teens injured in the shooting are over 16 and both were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, she said.

In a tweet, police said the suspects fled the scene. Police said a grey, four-door sedan and a two-door grey coupe may be suspect vehicles. Both vehicles were seen fleeing the scene at high speed.

Officers are closing roads in the area. Members of the public are urged to avoid the intersection.