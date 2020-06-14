Skip to Main Content
4 seriously injured following 2-vehicle collision in Brampton
Four people have suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say. 

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

Peel Regional Police say Queen Street is closed westbound between Airport and Torbram roads following a crash that seriously injured four people. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Queen Street and Chrysler Drive. 

According to Const. Danny Martini, the crash injured two occupants in each vehicle and caused a traffic pole to come down. 

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his twenties, was transported to a trauma centre via air ambulance. The man who was a passenger in that vehicle was transported to a local hospital. 

In the second vehicle, the driver and passenger, an elderly couple, were both transported to hospital, Martini said. 

Their injuries all range from serious to life-threatening. 

Queen Street is closed westbound between Airport and Torbram roads

Police are urging drivers to expect delays and look for alternative routes. 

