4 seriously injured following 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

Four people have suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Queen Street and Chrysler Drive.

According to Const. Danny Martini, the crash injured two occupants in each vehicle and caused a traffic pole to come down.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his twenties, was transported to a trauma centre via air ambulance. The man who was a passenger in that vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

In the second vehicle, the driver and passenger, an elderly couple, were both transported to hospital, Martini said.

Their injuries all range from serious to life-threatening.

Queen Street is closed westbound between Airport and Torbram roads

Police are urging drivers to expect delays and look for alternative routes.