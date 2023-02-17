4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga

Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot.

In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release.

One of the men is 18, while the other three are 23.

Police said all four are charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief.

Possession of break-in instruments.

23 counts of possession of an automobile master key.

One of the 23-year-olds is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the charges follow an "active car theft investigation."

All four men appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for their bail hearings on Thursday.