4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga
Peel police responded to a call for a 'car theft in progress' and took the men into custody
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot.
In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m.
When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release.
One of the men is 18, while the other three are 23.
Police said all four are charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief.
- Possession of break-in instruments.
- 23 counts of possession of an automobile master key.
One of the 23-year-olds is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police said the charges follow an "active car theft investigation."
All four men appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for their bail hearings on Thursday.