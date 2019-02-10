4 people injured in Saturday night crash in Scarborough
Four people have been injured in a crash on Saturday night on Morningside Avenue near Highway 401 in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the bridge on Morningside Avenue above Highway 401 at about 11:45 p.m.
The four suffered minor to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.
Police closed the bridge in both directions as officers investigated, but the bridge has been reopened.
