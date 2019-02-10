4 people injured in Saturday night crash in Scarborough

Four people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge on Morningside Avenue above Highway 401 at about 11:45 p.m.

The four suffered minor to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police closed the bridge in both directions as officers investigated, but the bridge has been reopened.