Skip to Main Content
4 people injured in Saturday night crash in Scarborough

4 people injured in Saturday night crash in Scarborough

Four people have been injured in a crash on Saturday night on Morningside Avenue near Highway 401 in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Crash occurred on Morningside Avenue above Highway 401, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Four people were taken to hospital with minor to serious injuries on Saturday night after a crash on Morningside Avenue above Highway 401. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Four people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge on Morningside Avenue above Highway 401 at about 11:45 p.m.

The four suffered minor to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police closed the bridge in both directions as officers investigated, but the bridge has been reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us