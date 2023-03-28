4 injured, 1 critically, following crash in Brampton
Four people were taken to hospital following a crash in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
It happened along Mayfield Road, between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road just before 2 p.m.
Peel paramedics say three occupants of a vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A fourth occupant was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Peel police and Caledon OPP are on scene.
Mayfield Road is closed between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road as officers investigate.