4 injured, 1 critically, following crash in Brampton

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash in Brampton this afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Mayfield Road closed between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road

Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Brampton. Three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

It happened along Mayfield Road, between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road just before 2 p.m. 

Peel paramedics say three occupants of a vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A fourth occupant was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. 

Peel police and Caledon OPP are on scene.

Mayfield Road is closed between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road as officers investigate. 

