4 people dead in plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Four people have died in a plane crash southeast of Sioux Lookout, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) confirmed on Sunday.

Rescue crews found the aircraft early Saturday, according to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton. There were no survivors among the four people on board.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those onboard in this difficult time," David Lavallee, spokesperson for 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian NORAD Region Headquarters, said in an email on Sunday.

JRCC Trenton organized a search on Saturday after the plane was reported to be overdue for arrival.

Lavallee said the search involved two RCAF aircrafts, specifically, a CC-130H Hercules from the Winnipeg-based 435 Squadron and CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the 424 Squadron, based at 8 Wing Trenton, Ont.

An Ontario government helicopter also helped in the search, and Civil Air Search and Rescue Thunder Bay provided support.

Searchers used the aircraft's emergency locator beacon to find the plane, Lavallee added.

Sioux Lookout is a town about 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.