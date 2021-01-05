Child-care centre in Flemingdon Park to close temporarily after 4 COVID-19 cases reported

A city-run child-care centre will be closed temporarily after two of its employees and two children enrolled in its programs tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday break, according to the city of Toronto.

In a news release on Monday, the city said rooms at the Flemingdon Early Learning and Child Care Centre, at 29 St. Dennis Dr., will cleaned thoroughly and sanitized.

The staff members have gone into isolation and the parents of the children have been told to monitor them for symptoms. The age of the children was not released.

According to the city, families with children at the centre were informed of the cases and precautions on Saturday. The city said the centre will reopen when Toronto Public Health decides it is safe to do so.

"The city is advising the public of these cases in the interest of transparency," the release said.

Flemingdon Early Learning and Child Care Centre has not been designated as a centre that provides emergency child care for essential workers, the city added.

The centre runs programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, with 23 children and up to 18 full and part-time child care staff members.

According to the city, Toronto Children's Services ensures that its child-care centres follow provincial and municipal COVID-19 safety measures.

If there is an outbreak in one program, the measures help to prevent the outbreak from spreading to other programs at that centre, the city said.

These measures include:

Smaller group sizes where the same group of children and caregivers remain together for the duration of care.

Daily screening of children and staff members.

No sharing of items, such as crayons and toys, among the children. Each child has his or her own items while in the program.

Increased disinfection practices and a limit on the number of people in the centres.

The city said it reports outbreaks in its child-care facilities to the province and the outbreaks are posted on its website, along with those in schools and long-term care homes.