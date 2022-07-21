4 charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of man in Scarborough

Four people have been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Two 19-year-old men and two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged. They appeared in court via video link on Wednesday, police said in a news release. The four are from the Greater Toronto Area.

The four are accused of killing Javonte Daley, 24, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road, near Mossbank Drive, on June 8.

Officers found Daley behind a plaza with life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.

He is the city's 29th homicide victim of the year.