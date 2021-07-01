Four suspects facing multiple charges after man kidnapped, held for ransom

Toronto police have arrested four suspects in relation to a kidnapping for ransom investigation.

On Saturday, June 26, at around 10:15 p.m, Toronto Police Services responded to a radio call for an extortion in the Yonge Street and Glendora Avenue area.

Police allege a 23-year-old man was walking in the area before he became involved in a conversation with another man in a car.

The victim was then "lured inside the car" where he was confronted by a man with a gun. He was pistol whipped, his hands were bound, and he was threatened, police said in a release.

Police add the victim was taken to his home, which was ransacked and a number of his personal items were taken. The suspects demanded money as ransom from his friends, police say.

At the time officers located and arrested one suspect nearby.

On June 30, police executed five criminal code search warrants in Toronto and Hamilton. They located three outstanding suspects.

All four suspects have now been arrested and charged.

Suspects facing multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, and theft

They face several charges including kidnapping for ransom, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, uttering threats, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of extortion, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police, failure to comply with release order, and breach of probation.

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Alex Li said the investigation is still ongoing and this incident "appears to be targeted."

Three suspects are from Toronto: they are 19-years-old, 17-years-old, and 16-years-old. One suspect is from Hamilton, he is 36 years old.

They appeared in court at Old City Hall on July 1.