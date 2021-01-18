Historic Toronto foundry site to be partially saved under new agreement

A historic Toronto property the Ontario government was seeking to demolish to make way for a housing development will be partially saved under an agreement reached between the City of Toronto and the province.

The Dominion Wheel and Foundries Ltd. Manufacturing Complex, located at 153 to 185 Eastern Ave., was at the centre of a fight between the province, local community groups and the city.

The century-old buildings sit on a provincially-owned parcel of land that is being sold to an undisclosed buyer and redeveloped as a mixed-use housing development.

Demolition began in January but was halted after residents won a temporary court injunction. A hearing on the matter was later postponed to allow consultations between the province, the City of Toronto and the local community.

On Friday, the City of Toronto released a statement saying it had reached an "agreement in principle" with the province on the fate of the site after the completion of a cultural heritage evaluation and heritage impact assessment.

The reports recommended the retention of some features of the site and the demolition of others.

A rendering of the Dominion Foundry site in Toronto released in February by the Friends of Foundry group. (Friends of the Foundry)

Under the agreement, based on recommendations by Core Architects, the complex's Machine Room and the two Machine Shops buildings will be preserved, while the Warehouse and Office buildings will be demolished. The two-storey high brick wall along Palace Street will also be retained.

The demolitions were necessary "due to programme requirements, the site conditions, and heritage related constructability issues," the report said.

Any future owner of the site would have to enter into a Heritage Easement Agreement, which would identify "elements of the buildings that must be retained and what changes and types of development may be allowed".

"The province has committed to conserving the cultural heritage value of the property, while also providing for affordable housing," the statement said.

The province said it had shared the details of the agreement with leaders of community groups.

The site made headlines when local community groups came out against the province's plans to demolish it to make way for an affordable housing project. (Submitted by Evan Madill)

Community group Friends of the Foundry, together with several architects, urban designers, and affordable housing experts, released a design proposal for the site in February that they said would create hundreds of residential units, community space, and retail, all while preserving the site's most important historic buildings.

The cultural heritage evaluation report, conducted by Stevens Burgess Architects, said the portion of Eastern Avenue where the Foundries is located is "one of the few streets remaining from the early nineteenth century."

"The complex is one [of] the only remaining, albeit incomplete, examples of of an industrial complex borne of a period of railway expansion within the newly developed precinct: the West Don Lands. The property yields an understanding about the area as an industrial centre and the theme of railway expansion during the first half of the 20th century," the report said.

"The property is a landmark within the West Don Lands community and the four buildings support a key linkage to the area's industrial past."