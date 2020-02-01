4 people shot in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood, police say

Four people have been hurt — at least one suffering life-threatening injuries — in a shooting in the Fort York Boulevard and Queens Wharf Road area, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire. A heavy police presence could be seen at an apartment building in the area.

It's unclear if the shots were fired inside or outside the building. Police are advising residents to stay inside for now.

Police have not released the victims' ages or genders.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on a suspect.