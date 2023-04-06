Former OPSEU vice president countersues union, denies breaching any fiduciary duty
OPSEU suing Eduardo Almeida, 2 other former execs, for more than $6M in damages
The former first vice-president and treasurer of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization, claiming he didn't breach any fiduciary duty.
The Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) is suing former vice-president and treasurer Eduardo Almeida, former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, and former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas for nearly $6 million, alleging they unlawfully transferred strike fund cash and union vehicles to themselves.
In a countersuit and statement of defence, Almeida denies he breached any fiduciary duty owed to the union.
Almeida says he was a politically elected figurehead without any financial qualifications to be the treasurer and he used due diligence and relied on the professional advice of others in the organization, which didn't provide any financial, legal or managerial training to him.
OPSEU says since Thomas and Almeida left their positions last April, the union has been doing a forensic audit and alleges it has uncovered that Thomas and Almeida paid themselves "significant compensation" they weren't entitled to, used union money for non-business purposes, transferred union vehicles to themselves or family members and paid out strike fund cash to themselves and Gabay.
None of the allegations have been proven in court and Thomas and Gabay have also filed statements of defence, denying the allegations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?