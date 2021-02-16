Former OPP superintendent charged with sexual assault

William Price, a former superintendent of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), has been charged with one count of sexual assault related to an incident that took place in Toronto in February 2014.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation in July 2020 after the OPP contacted them about a complaint that Price had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Price will be required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4.

"The matter is now properly before the courts. In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation," the SIU said in a statement.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.