Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown running for mayor in Brampton

Patrick Brown, former leader of the Ontario PC party, has registered as a candidate for mayor of Brampton, CBC Toronto has learned.

Brown showed up at Brampton City Hall on Friday — the last day of registration — to put his name forward. He will be running against the incumbent mayor, Linda Jeffrey.

"I really want to help families, I want to continue to contribute to public service," Brown told CBC Toronto's Queen's Park reporter Mike Crawley.

"Despite everything I've been through, I really believe that politics is a vehicle to help people and I think there's a real opportunity here in Brampton."

Brown cited escalating crime, "suffocating" gridlock and a lack of well-paying jobs as some of the current challenges facing the city.

The surprise move comes after Premier Doug Ford announced plans Friday morning to "pause" the election of chairs in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka regions. Brown was previously running for the elected chair of Peel, and said he was "surprised" to hear of the premier's plans.

"I think it's unheard of to circumvent an election midway through that election process," said Brown.

"That hasn't happened in Canada."

Political comeback

Despite the province's decision, Brown said, he feels he can still be useful in Brampton, the "heart of Peel region."

The key planks of his campaign will be economic development, providing police with resources they need to tackle crime, and advocating for more funding for health care, he said.

The mayoral run continues Brown's attempt at a political comeback after he was forced to resign as PC party leader in February and was kicked out of his caucus for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brown sued CTV for $8 million for defamation after the media company published a report detailing allegations by two women dating back to when Brown was a federal MP. CTV is standing by its reporting and the lawsuit