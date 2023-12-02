Man dead in Forest Hill fire, Toronto police say

A man has died after a fire in Toronto's Forest Hill neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police said.

Toronto police said they were called to a 2-alarm fire at a home in the area of St. Clair Avenue W. and Forest Hill Road shortly after 5:20 a.m.

Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, Toronto Fire said.

After searching, crews found a man inside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fire has since been knocked down.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will be investigating.