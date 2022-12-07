Ford says Toronto would be 'toast' if 'lefty' mayor elected, but won't rescind 'strong mayor' powers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says if Toronto Mayor John Tory follows through with his resignation and a "left-wing" mayor gets elected, it would be "a disaster."

The premier said Toronto would be "toast" with a left wing mayor, but that he would not rescind the "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government no matter who gets elected.

Tory, 68, dropped his bombshell resignation announcement Friday after admitting he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work in his office.

Tory's office has said he will stay on as mayor to see his budget debated at city council, which is happening Wednesday, and transition details will be announced later.

WATCH | Ontario will not rescind strong mayor powers if Tory resigns, Ford says:

Ontario will not rescind strong mayor powers when Tory resigns, Ford says Duration 1:26 Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said it would be a "disaster" if a left-leaning mayor replaced John Tory, adding that he will not rescind his strong mayor powers no matter who gets elected.

Ford, speaking in Brampton, Ont., after making an unrelated announcement, said Tory has been a "phenomenal partner" and it's not time to change the leadership of the city because everything is going "tickety-boo."

Ford says "if a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people of Toronto."

The premier didn't directly comment on the reason Tory announced his resignation, saying that's a private issue.

The budget is the first Tory prepared under the new "strong mayor" powers.

Those powers grant Tory a veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.

Prime Minister Trudeau was also asked about his thoughts on Tory Wednesday.

Trudeau responded by saying he recognized Tory's years of service and called the mayor "a strong partner for us."

WATCH | Trudeau says Toronto mayor 'was a strong partner for us':