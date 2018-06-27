Doug Ford announces memorial to honour Canadian veterans from the war in Afghanistan

A new memorial will be built to honour Canadian veterans who served in the war in Afghanistan, incoming Ontario premier Doug Ford has announced.

Doug Ford made the announcement Wednesday afternoon while addressing a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial representatives.

The premier-designate committed to building the monument in the legislative precinct in Queen's Park, saying it would honour the Canadian heroes of Afghanistan and immortalize those who did not make it home.

"A new generation of heroes, who fought bravely against the terrorists of Al Qaeda and the Taliban, walk among us," said Ford in his remarks at the Canadian Forces College in North York.

The monument is set to be located in the legislative precinct in Queen's Park. Details on the cost, design and timeline of completion will be revealed at the upcoming legislature sitting, after Ford is sworn in as premier on Friday. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

"Too many of those heroes are struggling with the scars of their sacrifice. As a province and as a country, we must always remember the 159 Canadians who never returned from Afghanistan," said Ford, adding that his government will set up a "hotline" to help military families in Ontario.

Details on the cost, design and timeline of completion will be revealed at the upcoming legislature sitting, after Ford is sworn in as premier on Friday.

Ontario Veterans' Memorial at Queen's Park

Queen's Park is already home to the Ontario Veterans' Memorial, a 30-metre granite wall that lines the south lawn of the park.

The $1.8 million monument depicts scenes of military heroism from Confederation to Afghanistan.

It was completed in 2006 and was the first addition to the grounds of Queen's Park since 1940.​