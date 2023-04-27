CBC's Mike Crawley talks Ford's latest moves on policing, Ontario Place and more on Front Burner

CBC Toronto's senior provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley was a guest on CBC's daily news podcast Front Burner on Wednesday to discuss some of the latest developments from Queen's Park.

Crawley and guest host Alex Panetta chatted about Premier Doug Ford's latest effort to get more police officers on the streets, which includes scrapping his own government's requirement that recruits have a post-secondary education. The province will also pay for mandatory training for new hires and boost the number of officers graduated by the Ontario Police College each year.

The conversation then shifted gears to the province's controversial redevelopment of Ontario Place. That plan would see a sprawling 65,000-square-metre, seven-storey private waterpark and spa built on the West Island. The proposal has drawn fierce pushback from some local residents and city councillors.

Lastly, the pair talked about how Ford could influence Toronto's upcoming mayoral byelection in June.

Listen to the full discussion: