Ford names 43 paid parliamentary assistants, meaning 88% of PC caucus will get pay bumps

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed his new majority government will include 43 parliamentary assistants, a role that comes with extra duties and a $16,600 annual salary bump.

Ford announced the list on Wednesday. The appointments mean that, in addition to Ford's 30-member cabinet, 73 out of 83 MPPs in the Progressive Conservative caucus have been given additional roles in the government and pay boosts to match.

The base salary for all MPPs in Ontario is $116,500, while cabinet ministers earn $165,850.

Ford's last government has 25 parliamentary assistants. After winning a majority government in 2014, former premier Kathleen Wynne appointed 29 people to the role.

Some cabinet ministers, such as Sylvia Jones in health, Peter Bethlenfalvy in finance, Stephen Lecce in education and Michael Ford in citizenship and multiculturalism, will have two parliamentary assistants.

In a statement, the NDP said Ford "will have to answer for why he thinks so many of his MPPs should get cushy raises while holding back the wages of everyone else" — an allusion to Bill 124, which capped public sector wage increases.

"It's shocking that Doug Ford is inviting MPPs to climb aboard his gravy train two at a time — doubling up on parliamentary assistants on several portfolios and giving dozens of Conservatives a big pay bump," said NDP interim leader Peter Tabuns.

There also the chance for the 10 Tory MPPs not on the list to get pay bumps. The Speaker, deputy speakers, caucus chair, whip and chairs of legislative committees all get pay hikes as well.

CBC News reported Wednesday night that Ford's government will recall the legislature in early August.