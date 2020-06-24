Doug Ford reacts after Windsor-Essex MPP hurls obscenity at him during question period

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had never before heard obscenities hurled inside the legislature before he was called a "piece of shit" by an NDP member of the provincial Parliament during question period Wednesday.

Taras Natyshak, MPP for Windsor-Essex, made the comment during an exchange over the coronavirus lockdown in the region.

Natyshak withdrew the comment after being told to do so by the House Speaker.

"That's the first time I've ever heard anything like this in the House here," Ford said following the remark.

The premier was later asked by a reporter for his reaction to the comment during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

"You know, it's water off a duck's back," he said, reiterating that in his more than 200 times in the House, he'd never heard anyone swear.

"You just don't do that, but it happens. I forgive the guy. Let's just move on," adding it's more important to focus on the issues around reopening Windsor-Essex.

Natyshak later apologized for his remark.

"I used unparliamentary language in the House in a question to the Premier," he said. "I try to hold myself to a higher standard and today my frustrations and my fears for my community definitely got the best of me and I apologize."