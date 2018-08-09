Ontario will spend $25M to combat gun violence in Toronto, Premier Doug Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford committed $25 million in new funding Thursday to combat gun violence in Toronto, money that will in part be used to create what he calls "legal SWAT teams" dedicated to stopping those charged with firearms offences from getting bail.

Some $7.6 million will go to the creation of the legal teams that will operate at all of Toronto's provincial court houses. The teams will be led by experienced Crown attorneys, Ford said, and will focus solely on "ensuring violent gun criminals are denied bail and remain behind bars," according to a government news release.

Additional bail compliance officers will also be assigned to make sure individuals out on bail are not violating the terms of their release.

Another $18 million will go to "digital, investigative and analytical resources" for policing gang activity.

Ford said the allocation of the new funding comes after consultations with Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, and he challenged other levels of government to match it.

The money will be distributed in two phases over four years, Ford added.

Toronto mayor has also sought bail changes

Mayor John Tory has repeatedly asked the provincial and federal governments to increase cash flows to the city to help combat gun and gang-related violence.

He's also been a vocal advocate of bail reforms. In an Aug. 3 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tory called on Ottawa to revoke bail opportunities for repeat gun offenders, asking that they be held until the charges against them are "disposed of by the judicial system."

In a statement, Tory welcomed the new funding.

"For months, I have been urging my federal and provincial counterparts to toughen up bail for gun offenders and so this move today by the provincial government is particularly gratifying," Tory said.

He added that he has already spoken with city staff and determined that council will likely be able to match whatever funds come from the province this year. Tory also promised to continue pushing for matching municipal funding in future years if he's re-elected in October.

Tory has also pushed a ban on hand guns within the city. Asked if he would support such an initiative, Ford said Thursday he would not because it would unfairly punish responsible gun owners.

"There's a lot of legal, responsible handgun owners," he said.

"So we have to refocus all our resources on going after the bad guys, not the good guys, but the bad guys."

Last month, Tory asked for more than $32 million from Ottawa for firearms-related programs, while also allocating $12 million from the city's budget for programs targeted at young people as part of the city's "gun violence reduction plan."

That effort also includes additional police officers on patrol during the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3 a.m., when police say most shootings occur.