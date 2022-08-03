Ford, labour minister making announcement in Stratford, Ont.

Ford takes questions for the first time in weeks amid health-care staffing crisis, contract negotiations with education workers.

Premier Doug Ford and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton are making an announcement in Stratford, Ont., on Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The province has offered no details of the impending announcement. However, it will be the first time in weeks that Ford has taken questions amid an ongoing staffing crisis in the health-care sector and contract negotiations with education workers.

Burnout and illness among health workers, compounded by an influx of people seeking treatment that was put off earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced some hospitals to limit services and temporarily close their emergency departments.