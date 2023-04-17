Future access to information could be at stake, as top court hears Doug Ford's mandate letter appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the Ontario government's appeal to try and keep Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters secret today.

Mandate letters traditionally lay out the marching orders a premier has for each of their ministers after taking office — and have been routinely released by governments across the country.

Ford's government, however, has been fighting to keep his mandate letters from the public since shortly after he was first elected nearly five years ago. CBC Toronto filed a freedom of information request for the records in July 2018. The government denied access in full, arguing the letters were exempt from disclosure as cabinet records.

But Ontario's former information and privacy commissioner disagreed and ordered the government to release the letters in 2019. The province has since lost appeals of that decision in Divisional Court and at the Ontario Court of Appeal. Ford's government was granted leave to appeal to Canada's top court — its final option to prevent disclosure — last May.

Ontario's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act states that any records that "would reveal the substance of deliberations of the executive council or its committee" are exempt from public disclosure under what's commonly referred to as the cabinet record exemption.

The interpretation of that exemption is at the heart of the mandate letter case and could have a profound impact on the future of public access to information in Canada that goes far beyond the letters themselves.

The privacy commissioner's initial decision, and all of the court rulings so far in this case, have supported a narrower interpretation of the boundaries of cabinet secrecy, which differentiates between deliberations and their results. But Ontario's interpretation is broad and could exempt any records falling under the umbrella of a topic cabinet discussed or might discuss in the future.

Several organizations intervening at the Supreme Court argue that if the Ontario government's broad interpretation of what should be considered a cabinet record is adopted, it would vastly expand the scope of records the government can keep secret from the public in a way that would undermine democracy and impair the public's ability to hold the government accountable.

Exemption could become 'black hole' for access

"It's like putting up a huge shield around what the government is doing and saying the public has no right to know any of that," said James Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University.

"If the government of Ontario wins on this, it will turn the cabinet confidences exclusion into a black hole in which, just an enormous amount of material relevant to the public understanding what governments are doing can be properly excluded from access to information."

James Turk, the director of the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, says there's a lot at stake for access to information in the mandate letter appeal. (Zoom)

The Centre for Free Expression, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, The Canadian Association of Journalists and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network are intervening in the case as a group. They're arguing against the government's interpretation of the legislation, which they say will lead to "absurd results" including keeping secret "any record that revealed that a particular topic had been identified by the premier as a policy priority."

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association are also intervening with similar veins of arguments supporting a narrower interpretation of the exemption.

Ontario's submissions argue the information and privacy commissioner took a "narrow and restrictive approach" interpreting "substance of deliberations" which amounts to "an unwarranted incursion into the functioning of cabinet."

"This appeal will be this honourable court's first opportunity to address the scope of a cabinet records exemption in a provincial freedom of information statute," said the province in its factum.

"It raises issues of public importance regarding the nature of cabinet deliberations and records that would reveal the 'substance of deliberations' of cabinet, the role of the premier and cabinet in a Westminster model of responsible government and respect for legislative intent."

Past decisions support narrow interpretation

Instead of revealing the substance of deliberations, former privacy commissioner Brian Beamish determined the mandate letters were the end point, or product, of the premier's deliberations.

"To a great extent, the mandate letters bear a close resemblance to the detailed policy platforms often produced by political parties during election campaigns," said Beamish in his 2019 ruling.

In January 2022, the Ontario Court of Appeal found in a 2-1 ruling that Beamish's original decision and the Divisional Court's subsequent review were reasonable.

The Supreme Court of Canada granted the Ontario government leave to appeal the mandate letter case in May 2022. The top court will hear the case on April 18. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"The letters are the culmination of [the] deliberative process," wrote Justice Lorne Sossin. "While they highlight the decisions the premier ultimately made, they do not shed light on the process used to make those decisions, or the alternatives rejected along the way."

But one member of the three judge panel at Ontario's top court disagreed. Justice Peter Lauwers wrote a dissent arguing cabinet requires a "robust and well-protected sphere of confidentiality" to function effectively and the original decision breached that convention by ordering the release of the letters.

Alberta, B.C. support broad cabinet protections

The attorney generals for both Alberta and BC are also intervening in the case to support Ontario's broad interpretation of the cabinet record exemption.

"Any interpretation of the cabinet confidentiality exception must be broad and purposive, with the view of fostering the proper functioning of government," reads the Attorney General of Alberta's factum.

"It should not favour form over substance and it must protect the subject matter of cabinet deliberations."

B.C.'s factum also argues for "widely protecting" cabinet communications including "topics of discussion at cabinet and committee meetings."

The fact that other provinces are backing Ontario's interpretation is indicative of a bigger, systemic problem, according to Cara Zwibel, director of the fundamental freedoms program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

"It just highlights how pervasive this issue is that governments at all levels, regardless of the specifics of the legislation, are making attempts to broaden the scope of what they can hold back and to narrow the scope of what Canadians are entitled to receive," said Zwibel.

Cara Zwibel, director of the fundamental freedoms program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, says the fact that other provinces are backing Ontario’s interpretation of the cabinet record exemption is indicative of a bigger, systemic problem with access to information in Canada. (Canadian Civil Liberties Association)

"And [governments] have the ability to tie up the process in a way that kind of renders the whole purpose moot because by the time you get the information, it's no longer of much value."

Documents obtained by CBC Toronto concerning its original freedom of information request for the mandate letters make it clear that senior officials inside the Ford government planned to keep the records from public view from the outset.

In an email dated July 31, 2018, the then-executive director of policy to the premier, Greg Harrington, says, "here's the letters. As I said, the intention is to keep them to ourselves as long as possible."

Cost of fight still unclear

It's unclear how many tax dollars and government resources have gone toward denying the public access to the mandate letters.

For more than three years, CBC Toronto has been trying to obtain information on how much time Crown attorneys have devoted to the mandate letter case. The Ministry of the Attorney General has denied two freedom of information requests, claiming attorney-client privilege.

In July 2022, an adjudicator with the Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) determined that information was not protected by attorney-client privilege, and told the government to release the total number of hours Crown counsel spent working to keep the letters from the public from July 2018 to July 2021.

But instead of releasing the number of hours, the province filed an appeal to Ontario's Divisional Court in August of last year. A judicial review hearing for that second legal fight concerning the mandate letters has been scheduled for June 20.