Ford, Lecce expected to make announcement about Ontario school reopening plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott to make an announcement at 1 p.m. CBC News will carry the news conference live.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are likely to make an announcement about whether schools will be reopening to in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Ford said his government was reviewing responses to a letter sent last Thursday that solicited advice from a range of expert groups, including public health officials and teachers unions.

On Wednesday, two sources told CBC/Radio-Canada that Ford is opposed to reopening schools before September, as first reported by the Toronto Star earlier this week.

Ford will meet with his cabinet Wednesday morning and is scheduled to address the media with Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott at Queen's Park at 1 p.m.

Students in Ontario have been learning remotely since April 19 due to soaring rates of COVID-19 amid the third wave of the pandemic.