Premier Doug Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce, are expected to speak to reporters today as the Ontario government defends its back-to-school plan for September.

The pair are scheduled to hold a news conference at Queen's Park beginning at 10 a.m. ET. According to Ford's office, Health Minister Christine Elliott will also be on hand.

Lecce first revealed the ministry's plan for a return to class for Ontario's two million students last Friday.

Since then, he and the premier have faced some criticism over the details of the strategy, in particular the government's decision to keep elementary school class sizes at pre-COVID-19 levels.

In Ontario, there are no cap sizes for classes in Grades 4 through 8, only a maximum average of 24.5 across each board. That means it's not uncommon for children in high enrolment school boards to find themselves in classes of up to 30 students.

Both Lecce and Ford have already conceded that despite measures to maximize the available space for in-person learning, distancing of at least two metres — the range recommended by Canadian public health experts amid the COVID-19 pandemic — won't always be possible for students in school.

Earlier this week, Ford said that while it's not a "perfect" plan, it is still the best "in the entire country." He also stressed that parents who are especially concerned have the ability to opt for online learning curriculums for their children.

For his part, Lecce has repeatedly pointed to the combination of safety measures that will be in place, such as a mandatory mask policy for Grades 4 to 12, limiting the number of people students will interact with during the school day and hiring additional custodians and public health nurses.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, a spokesperson for Lecce's office said the plan has been "informed by the best medical and scientific minds in the country" like Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and a team of experts from Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

"The evidence is emerging and our plan is a living document — it's meant to be augmented and adapted to apply the best advice as it emerges. We will never hesitate from taking further action to protect the health and safety of Ontario's students and education staff," the statement continued.