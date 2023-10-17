Premier Doug Ford gives member's statement on Israel-Hamas war in Ontario legislature

Premier Doug Ford gave a member's statement in the Ontario legislature Tuesday morning as MPPs prepare to consider motions related to the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Oct. 7th was a tragic day. For Israel, for the Jewish people, for the entire peace-loving world. Each of us, we watched in horror as children, the elderly, even Holocaust survivors, were stolen, beaten and slaughtered at the hands of Hamas," Ford said.

"These attacks, they're not just another conflict on the other side of the world. The impact is being felt throughout the country, including here in Ontario," he continued.

On Monday, Progressive Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra tabled two motions connected to the ongoing conflict.

The first, which was amended slightly this morning, calls for the legislature to "condemn the ongoing and reprehensible attacks being perpetrated by Hamas terrorists" and "recognize the inalienable right of the State of Israel to defend itself and its people against this horrific violence."

Speaking in the chamber, Ford said "Ontario's Jewish community needs our support.

"They need to be reminded of the best of us. They need to be reminded that there's far more than unites us than divides us. And what unites us is rejecting brutal acts of terror," he said.

The second motion introduced by Calandra seeks to censure New Democratic MPP Sarah Jama for a post she made on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling for an immediate ceasefire as well as an "end to all occupation of Palestinian land." She focused largely on the Palestinian territories, saying "violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism have taken the lives of far too many innocent people."

She did not directly mention the Hamas attack that killed some 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and also saw dozens of Israelis and citizens of other countries taken captive and brought to Gaza by militants.

Israeli bombardments since the Oct. 7 attack have killed at least 2,778 people in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. The strikes have not stopped Hamas from continuing to barrage Israel with rockets launched from Gaza. Thousands of people have been wounded on both sides.

After public pressure from NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Jama apologized for her post but did not delete it. She remained in the NDP caucus, despite Ford calling for her to resign.

The motion tabled Monday would effectively ban Jama from speaking in the legislative chamber until she retracts and deletes her statement and apologizes "in her place in the House."

The motion says Jama made "antisemitic and discriminatory statements" and defended "Hamas terrorists."

In a statement issued Monday evening, Stiles accused Ford and his government of trying to turn public attention away from the RCMP's criminal investigation into the Greenbelt land swaps.

"MPP Jama's comments caused harm, and she apologized for that. She amended her statement and affirmed agreement with our party's position on this issue," Stiles said.

"Removing an elected MPP's ability to speak in the Legislature is a drastic step that shouldn't be taken lightly," she continued.

Stiles said Ford is "desperate to move the discussion away" from the RCMP's probe.

"[W]e urge him not to use this horrific conflict for his own political gain."