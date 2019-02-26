OPP reviewing allegations of 'illegal and unregistered' lobbying of Premier Doug Ford

Allegations that Premier Doug Ford is being lobbied in an illegal manner will be reviewed by the Ontario Provincial Police's anti-rackets unit, the force said in a letter to an NDP MPP.

The allegations stem from an open letter penned by longtime MPP Randy Hillier, who was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus last month.

The force's March 21 letter to NDP MPP Taras Natyshal says its anti-rackets unit will look into alleged "Illegal and unregistered lobbying by close friends and advisors employed by Premier Doug Ford."

When Hillier's letter was initially published on March 18, three days after he was kicked out of the PC caucus, Ford's office denied any wrongdoing by the premier.

And during Question Period at the Ontario Legislature on Thursday, Ford again said the allegations were untrue.

"There's no illegal lobbying going on, very simple. No one can influence our team, no one can buy our team," Ford said.

"Very simply, if you want to talk to the government, call me on my cell phone, we hand it out anyways."

CBC Toronto is attempting to contact the OPP for more information about where its review stands.

More to come.