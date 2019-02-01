Ford government says full-day 'learning' will stay amid concerns about kindergarten cuts

The Ontario government is trying to quell speculation about its stance on full-day kindergarten, saying it is committed to keeping "full-day learning" in place for four and five-year-olds.

The announcement, made in a statement Friday, comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took aim at Premier Ford at a townhall Thursday in Milton, Ont. over the possible cuts.

With campaign-style rhetoric heating up ahead of the federal election, Trudeau said he was "deeply concerned" about comments made by Ford, when the premier wouldn't guarantee that full-day kindergarten would continue beyond the next school year.

"I can assure you one thing — any decision that's made is going to be better, it's not going to be worse. As far as I'm concerned, there's a lot of areas of education that are broken that need to be fixed," Ford told reporters Wednesday.

"We have been clear from the beginning that we are listening to parents and consulting with our education partners to modernize and improve Ontario's education system from kindergarten to Grade 12," education minister Lisa Thompson said in Friday's statement.

The move comes amid ongoing consultations on a range of measures, including the possibility of removing class size caps for kindergarten and primary grades.

The Progressive Conservative government says the proposed moves are necessary to trim a deficit they peg at $14.5 billion — though the financial accountability officer says it's closer to $12 billion.