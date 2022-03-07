Ford government reverses move to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine

The Ford government is rolling back a controversial section of a newly proposed labour bill that would dissolve the regulatory body of traditional Chinese medicine in the province.

Premier Doug Ford defended the move last week as a way to break down language barriers for Cantonese and Mandarin speakers who couldn't write exams in English and get certified to practice.

In a statement Monday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene says it will instead begin taking steps to offer a Chinese language entry exam for registration with the college.

"We know how important the practice of traditional Chinese medicine is to many Ontarians, which is why we intend to break down language barriers and fix this unfair system put in place by the Liberals," says Hilkene.

The move comes as advocates against the removal of the college gathered for a protest in front of Queen's Park on Monday morning — a week after the bill was proposed and almost 40,000 signatures in a petition in support of the college were gathered online.

Practitioners were concerned the removal of the The College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, which currently sets and enforces standards to practice, would endanger patients.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the next version of the bill will order the regulatory college to offer tests in Mandarin and Cantonese to remove the language barrier.

More to come.