Ford government prepared to use back-to-work legislation to keep power workers on the job

The Progressive Conservatives are prepared to recall the legislature over the Christmas break in order to enact back-to-work legislation to keep power workers on the job and prevent widespread outages, a government official has told CBC Toronto..

On Thursday, members of the Power Workers' Union (PWU) rejected the final contract offer from Ontario Power Generation, which puts workers in a legal strike position.

The previous collective agreement expired on March 31.

"OPG is disappointed that its fair and reasonable offer was not ratified by PWU members," the agency said Thursday in a statement.

"The offer provided PWU members with reasonable working conditions and benefits while recognizing the fiscal realities of the company and the province of Ontario."

The agency has "very detailed contingency plans in place and is activating them immediately," the statement went on.

The union said that the main bargaining committee would meet Friday to "initiate a notice to begin a 21-day 'safe shut down' period in preparation for shutting down power production.

"PWU members will continue to fulfil their responsibilities in compliance with all safety guidelines in preparation for job action."

PWU represents over 16,000 workers in Ontario's energy sector, including about 6,000 OPG employees.

Province 'reviewing all options'

The Ontario government said Thursday that OPG produces about half of Ontario's electricity, and a prolonged outage "would jeopardize electricity supply to Ontario's industry and businesses, which could have a devastating impact and ripple effect on our province's economy."

In a statement, Greg Rickford, minister of energy, northern development and mines, and Laurie Scott, labour minister, said the government will do "whatever is required" to ensure power stays on.

"We strongly urge both parties to reach a resolution, before this leads to any power interruptions. We want to assure the people of Ontario that we are reviewing all options available to us to ensure that the supply of electricity remains uninterrupted in this province," the ministers said.

"Our government will have no hesitation to act swiftly and decisively if required."