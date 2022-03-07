The Ford government is rolling back a controversial section of a newly proposed labour bill that would dissolve the regulatory body of traditional Chinese medicine in the province.

Premier Doug Ford defended the move last week as a way to break down language barriers for Cantonese and Mandarin speakers who couldn't write exams in English and get certified to practice.

In a statement Monday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene says it will instead begin working with the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario to offer entry exams in Chinese languages.

"We know how important the practice of traditional Chinese medicine is to many Ontarians, which is why we intend to break down language barriers and fix this unfair system put in place by the Liberals," says Hilkene.

The move comes as advocates against the removal of the college gathered for a protest in front of Queen's Park on Monday morning — a week after the bill was proposed and almost 40,000 signatures in a petition in support of the college were gathered online.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca said last week his party would reverse the move if elected. He was seen at the protest Monday morning celebrating the Ford's government's reversal.

Thank you to everyone at Queen's Park protesting Doug Ford's reckless and dangerous decision to deregulate acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine. Together, we were able to get <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> to back down! Let's keep working together so this doesn't happen again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/6GIzc4nhed">pic.twitter.com/6GIzc4nhed</a> —@StevenDelDuca

Practitioners were concerned the removal of the The College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, which currently sets and enforces standards to practice, would endanger patients.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the next version of the bill will order the regulatory college to offer tests in Mandarin and Cantonese to remove the language barrier.