Mark Saunders appears at Ford Fest after Ontario premier endorses him to be Toronto's next mayor

Toronto mayoral candidate and former police chief Mark Saunders made an appearance at a barbecue hosted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a city park on Friday only days before residents go to the polls.

Campaign lawn signs in support of Saunders greeted visitors at entrance of Thomson Memorial Park for Ford Fest, an annual barbecue formerly held in the backyard of the premier's family home. The event was promoted by Ford and the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

City rules say candidates are not allowed to use city facilities for election purposes.

The signs were later removed and Saunders was seen mingling with the crowd and having his photo taken.

Ford made no mention of Saunders when speaking to the crowd from the stage but has endorsed him for mayor in the municipal byelection that will be held on Monday. Saunders is one of 102 candidates. Polls have put candidate Olivia Chow in the lead for weeks.

Ford also sent out robocalls to Toronto residents on Friday saying he is supporting Saunders for mayor. "We all have to unite behind Mark. It's absolutely critical for the future of our city," the robocalls said.

Asked about the campaign signs, Saunders's campaign manager, Laryssa Waler, said candidate Ana Bailão's signs were also set up at the park and that candidate Anthony Furey was in attendance. Waler also said 10 other "minor" candidates were there as well.

CBC News has requested further comment from Waler and has reached out to Bailão's team.

At the event, Saunders said he was pleased with the endorsement from Ford. "It's a good thing. It's a better thing that Ford Nation is on side as well too," he told reporters. "At the end of the day, I got the momentum. I love what's going on. I love what's happened today."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says at Ford Fest: 'We're celebrating our success, we're celebrating the future, we're building together.' Ford made no mention of Saunders when speaking to the crowd. (Michael Cole/CBC)

Reginald Tull, another mayoral candidate, objected to the presence of Saunders's lawn signs and distribution of his flyers in the park. Tull is an entrepreneur and a father of three teenagers.

"They're running this event in order to promote Mark Saunders," Tull said in a tweet that included video of the signs and flyers.

"How is this democracy? This is a public park," he continued.

"This event is supposed to be for the community, but they are using it as a political strategy to get Mark Saunders, who is endorsed by Doug Ford, elected. Right here, on public property. This is what they're doing right here, Ford Nation. He's got his signs out and he says my signs can't be here."

Saunders mingles with people attending Ford Fest on Friday. (Michael Cole/CBC)

Erin George, spokesperson for the City of Toronto media relations, said in an email on Friday that organizers were made aware of rules under the Toronto Municipal Code.

"As the Ontario PC party is not a participant in the mayoral by-election, the city approved the permit for FordFest and has reminded the organizers about applicable election policies," George said.

George said relevant policy provisions include:

"City facilities and city infrastructure may not be used for any election-related purpose by a candidate, registered third party advertiser or political party." That includes no signs at city parks or facilities.

"No permits, licenses, leases or any other agreement for the use of city facilities, including civic squares and parks, will be issued to promote, support or oppose a particular candidate, registered third party advertiser or political party."

"Candidates, registered third party advertisers or political parties may not distribute campaign materials on or in city facilities or at city events, but are permitted to distribute campaign materials on public right of way sidewalks and thoroughfares, during all-candidates meetings, at public parks and at the following City managed public squares: Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square, Albert Campbell Square and David Pecaut Square."